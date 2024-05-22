Two people were injured and a knife was brandished during a fight on Nicosia’s central Ledras street on Tuesday afternoon.

The fight took place in a residential property, with a disagreement reportedly arising between four housemates.

At some point during the disagreement, one of them pulled a knife, and, with the help of another, attacked the other two.

One of the two on the receiving end of the knife attack managed to escape and call the police. Police from the Ledras Street police station responded, entering the building and breaking the fight up.

As a result of the fight, one of the two had sustained injuries to his head and another two his hands. Both were taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.