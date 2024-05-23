The first Porsche 911 sports car for the road with a hybrid drive is in the starting blocks. Following an extensive development and testing programme, the new 911 with a performance-focused hybrid drive is ready for series production.

More than five million kilometres of testing

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic,” says Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than five million kilometres of development driving.”

Faster than its predecessor on the Nürburgring by 8.7 seconds

Testing and tuning on the Nürburgring Nordschleife has always had a special significance during development of the 911. Over the course of performance testing, Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the circuit in 7:16.934 minutes – 8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model. The test car was equipped with standard road tyres, plus the aero kit with a fixed rear wing that has been available as an option for several model generations now, and which provides increased downforce at high speeds.

“The new 911 has become considerably faster on the track,” says Bergmeister. “We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage.”

Broadcast in the Porsche Newsroom

The world premiere of the new Porsche 911 will be broadcast on May 28, 2024 at 3pm CEST in the Porsche Newsroom at newsroom.porsche.de, and on the Porsche channels on YouTube and LinkedIn. It will also subsequently be available to watch on demand.

