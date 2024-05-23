Police in Limassol on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man after they found cocaine, ketamine and other drugs in his car and in his apartment.

The man’s car was pulled over for a roadside search at around 6.30pm, with police discovering 21 packages of cocaine weighing a combined total of 16 grams and four packages of ketamine weighing a combined total of 5.5 grams.

In addition, they found three packages containing amphetamines weighing a combined total of three grams, and €25,140 in cash.

The man was arrested on the spot, before police conducted a search of his apartment.

There, they found five more packages of cocaine, weighing a combined total of 10 grams, a package of cannabis weighing seven grams, and 13 electronic cigarettes which were found to contain a combined total of 26 grams of liquid THC oil.

As a result, the man was re-arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.