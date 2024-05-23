A 43-year-old man from Bulgaria died in a car accident on the Limassol – Nicosia highway close to Kornos, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night at around 9:30pm, where Atanas Bornev, a permanent resident of Limassol, died.

A 23-year-old man was injured and hospitalised but released after receiving first aid.

Police said Bornev lost control of his vehicle under circumstances that are being investigated.

As a result, he crashed into the dividers on the highway and then a second vehicle that the 23-year-old was driving.

Bornev was trapped into his car and needed to be extracted.

Both men were taken to hospital where Bornev was pronounced dead and the 23-year-old received first aid.