Norway will further restrict access for Russian tourist travellers due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, blocking almost all entry, the Nordic country’s justice ministry said on Thursday.

NATO member Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic measuring almost 200 kilometres (124 miles), first imposed restrictions on Russian tourist visas in 2022.

“The decision to tighten the entry rules is in line with the Norwegian approach of standing by allies and partners in reaction to Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a statement.

Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be rejected upon entry across the external border. Exceptions may be granted in cases such as visits to close family residing in Norway, the ministry said.

The new policy takes effect on May 29.

“The change implies that the police can refuse the entry of Russian citizens who are covered by the instruction,” the ministry said.