President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday begins a two-day official visit to Poland where he will hold meetings with the country’s leadership.

The president, accompanied by his spouse Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, will first receive an official welcome at the presidential palace in Warsaw.

He will then hold a private meeting with the Polish President Andrzej Duda, followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Duda and Christodoulides will discuss bilateral relations, tourism, investment, developments in the Cyprus problem, EU issues, regional relations and the Amalthea corridor.

A memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the field of sports will then be signed, to be followed by statements from both to the media.

Christodoulides will also attend a working lunch with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, while in the afternoon he will have a meeting with Parliament speaker Szymon Hołownia.

Later in the evening, Christodoulides and his wife along with members of the delegation will attend an official dinner hosted by President Duda.

On May 24, Christodoulides will travel to Krakow where the Cypriot delegation will visit the Jagiellonian University.

The president will meet with the rector of the university and will address the students. This will be followed by a tour of the university museum.

Christodoulides and his entourage will also go to the historic centre of the city and visit Wawel Castle, while at noon they will attend a working lunch with the governor of Lesser Poland.

The president will be accompanied by Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou and other officials.

The Cypriot delegation returns home on Friday evening.