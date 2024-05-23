The SETAI complex is located within walking distance of everything Limassol has to offer, combining an ideal balance of natural beauty and everyday cosmopolitan life. Its unique location makes it particularly attractive for those looking for the ideal investment in the real-estate sector, since the complex is adjacent to a green area, a school, a supermarket, cafes, and restaurants, while it is only 550 m from My Mall Limassol and 1.5 km from the beach front of the New Port.

Karma Developers SETAI residential project is under way in the cosmopolitan city of Limassol, just 1.2 km from the resort-casino City of Dreams Mediterranean. Due to the increasing demand for investment apartments in Limassol, Karma Developers puts its own stamp on the new SETAI Residences project as it offers apartments for investment with a return of up to 6 per cent.

Modern aesthetic building by Karma Developers

SETAI Residences consists of 15 elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread over a state-of-the-art building of just three floors. Each apartment offers a special and unique living space adapted to the needs and demands of modern life. The attention to detail is non-negotiable, both in the building’s distinct linear design elements that harmonise perfectly with the surrounding urban setting, and in the use of construction materials, glass, exposed concrete and sophisticated colour tones that exude structural ingenuity.

Sales have reached 50 per cent and delivery is scheduled for April 2025.

About Karma Developers:

With 39 years of experience in the field of land development and construction and having delivered more than 5,000 properties mainly to Cypriot buyers, Karma Developers is today one of the most reliable companies on the island.

The company’s permanent goal is to build complexes in good locations, with a special emphasis on design, construction quality, the creation of green spaces and the issuance of property titles.