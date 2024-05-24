As summer approaches more and more outdoor events are added to the island’s cultural calendar. Summer concerts in amphitheatres are starting to make their annual comeback and one of them will create a Latin – jazz musical soundscape. And all for charity!

Telethon, celebrating its 30th anniversary and continuing its dedicated support for patients and scientific research in Cyprus, teams up with the Cuban Embassy in Cyprus this year to present the charity concert A Night in Havana – Jazz Fusion. The concert will take place on June 13 at Skali Aglantzias in collaboration with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Under the summer starry night sky, the concert will feature renowned Cuban pianist Rolando Luna, a former member of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, and the Cuban, Cyprus-based singer Marjorie Montero.

Luna, a world-class pianist, composer and arranger, whose inventiveness, virtuosity and musicality make him a stand-out artist, will be travelling to Cyprus specially for the Telethon concert. Joining him on stage will be the Cuban vocalist and soloist singer Montero, who has been active in Cyprus for many years and whose warm voice and vibrant performances always captivate audiences.

The evening’s repertoire has been created specifically for this concert as Luna made the arrangements for the Symphony Orchestra to perform, under the direction of conductor Giorgos Kountouris. As audiences enjoy this unique mix of Latin and jazz fusion with the accompaniment of classical music instruments, all of the proceeds raised from the concert will go towards Telethon’s charitable efforts.

A Night in Havana

Telethon charity concert. With Rolando Luna, Marjorie Montero and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. June 13. Skali Aglantzias Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 22-392608