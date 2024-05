A 46-year-old man from Paphos was charged with having carried out an arson attack on a car on Thursday.

The attack occurred on March 12 in the village of Ayia Varvara, near Paphos’ industrial area and Yeroskipou.

The fire broke out at around 3.30am, and the fire brigade were unable to prevent the car from being completely destroyed.

The man’s trial will begin on Monday, and he will remain in custody until then.