By Robert Morgan

Beware of fraudulent e-mails from sender “Service EMS official” and [email protected], the postal service warned on Friday.

The fraudulent messages falsely claim to be related to the Cyprus Post and request recipients to make payments to an unrelated e-mail address.

Properly, online payments to the Cyprus Post are made through the official Cyprus Post website, https://www.cypruspost.post/, and the JCCSmart online payment platform.

“Citizens are warned to be especially careful, no matter how plausible the sender or the messages they receive may seem, so they don’t fall victim to fraudsters who act in this way,” the announcement said in part.