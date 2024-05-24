The labour inspection department plans to step up safety checks in the construction sector during the months of July, August and September, it was announced on Friday.

“The construction sector is high-risk, with a high accident index rate and the highest accident severity index,” the labour ministry said.

It added that in recent years, there had been an increase in work accidents in construction.

Last month figures showed 30 people had lost their lives on the job since 2021 and more than 4,000 were injured in the workplace in the same period.

The construction sector accounted for the largest share of these accidents, at 42 per cent of the total. This was followed by machine accidents that accounted for 22.6 per cent.

The labour ministry said the new onsite inspections would take into account not only apparent safety violations but try to address the root causes of accidents.

“The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among all those involved in construction projects and to implement preventive and protective measures to reduce accidents, occupational problems and dangerous incidents related to activities in this sector,” it added.

The campaign also aims to check the compliance of project operators, engineers, supervisors, contractors and subcontractors.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou signed off on a compulsory provision guaranteeing safety and health training for all construction industry workers.

The agreement outlines a transitional period of two years to gradually implement worker training requirements. Following this transition, the minister reaffirmed the government’s plans to mandate safety and health training for all construction workers.

This training will become a prerequisite for accessing construction sites, with a safety pass issued upon completion.

The ‘Safe Pass’ card will serve as proof of basic safety and health training at worksites.

It will be issued for two levels of training: one for technical and scientific personnel, and the other for labour personnel.