Three people arrested on suspicion of committing dozens of burglaries will appear in Paphos criminal court on June 25, police said on Saturday.

The trio, a 36-year-old woman and two men aged 35 and 32 are accused of burglaries that occurred over three and a half years, between November 2020 and April this year, resulting in the theft of goods worth a total of €865,000.

On Friday, the Paphos District Court decided to send the case to the criminal court. The hearing is scheduled to begin on June 25.

The 32-year-old and the 36-year-old were released on bail conditions, with the primary condition being the provision of a €150,000 bail with a reputable guarantor.

For the 35-year-old, the police requested that he remain in custody until the trial. The court will rule on this request on May 30, after his defense filed an objection, requesting that he also be released on conditions. Until then, he remains in custody.