Lack of political will for a substantial revision of the sustainable development plan for the Akamas is putting the region in danger, the Federation of Environmental Organisations (Opok) said on Sunday.

In a letter to President Nikos Christodoulides, the group said it was not satisfied with the intentions of the government, and called on it to correct mistakes made and not to repeat them, to avoid results “unfavourable to the environment and the communities of the region as well as visitors and nature lovers”.

The environmentalists said plans for bridges in the park had been carried out on urban models and do not take into account costs to the environment and the aesthetics of the landscape.

The plan is also based on cars, not pedestrians and cyclists, Opok said.

“We do not see that so far any responsibilities are attributed, where appropriate, for the reckless waste of significant public resources for many unnecessary and incompatible projects that have been carried out that destroy not only the environment but also the aesthetics of Akamas,” the group said.

Opok called for a complete revaluation of the plan, “and the intended use of the road network and other infrastructure, which should take seriously into account the internationally recognised principles of sustainable mobility and biodiversity protection”.

The group called for only sustainable modes of transport to be allowed within the park – walking, cycling and electric buses. Private cars should only be allowed to park on the periphery of the park, they said.

Opok also called for a reduction in entry points to three in addition to the removal of shops and refreshment areas within it, which it said negatively impacts both the environment and the livelihood of those with similar facilities in the Akamas communities.

Hunting should be banned in the park, while sustainable development of the surrounding communities should be encouraged, it added. More Natura 2000 sites that are currently not within the park’s boundaries should be included within it, the group added.