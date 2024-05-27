Larnaca police arrested two people for an investigated case of robbery and assault on Sunday evening.

The case was reported to the police around 11.30pm by a 31-year-old man who said that while leaving his apartment on his bicycle he was approached by two unknown people who asked him for money.

The complainant alleged that he had no money and the two assaulted him, punching him in the face, and took his mobile phone.

When the victim attempted to regain his phone, one of the perpetrators allegedly brandished a knife, as a result of which the attackers managed to escape.

The 31-year-old went to Larnaca general hospital where he received first aid for facial injuries.

Upon returning to his flat, the 31-year-old allegedly spotted the two suspects on the street and informed the police. Officers went to the scene, where they identified the two suspects, aged 18 and 24, and stopped them for a check.

In the course of their interaction with the police, the 18-year-old allegedly kicked an officer before police immobilised him and arrested him.

The complainant’s phone was found in a search of the 18-year-old’s bag and confiscated as evidence.

Police obtained arrests for both men who were taken into custody while investigations continue.