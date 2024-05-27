On Monday morning increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated light rains in the northeast, while in the afternoon rains or a brief storm are expected in the mountains and northwest. Light dust will be suspended in the air from time to time. Temperatures will rise to 31C degrees in the interior, 28C on the coasts and 23C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north- to south-easterly, moderate, 4 Beaufort, on the coast strong at times, up to 5 Beaufort. In the afternoon they will turn south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a rough.

Overnight will see increased clouds mainly in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 16C in the interior, 17C on the coast, and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north- to south-westerly, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will gradually calm.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, isolated afternoon showers are expected, mainly in the mountains and inland. Dust spells will continue until Wednesday. Temperatures will remain close to average for the season.