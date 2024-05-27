The Emir of Qatar will arrive in Cyprus on Monday for an official visit during which he will meet with President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, the Amalthea initiative for humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the Cyprus issue and EU – Qatar relations.

A press release from the president’s office noted that Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be received at Larnaca Airport by Christodoulides upon his arrival and an informal meeting at the airport will follow.

On Tuesday the Emir of Qatar will go to the Presidential Palace, where an official welcome ceremony will take place, followed by a meeting between the two leaders and extended talks between the delegations of the two countries. Afterwards, the president will host a luncheon in honor of the Emir of Qatar.

The Emir will depart the same day.