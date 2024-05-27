England qualified for the quarter finals of the Uefa under 17 championship on goal difference after beating Spain 3-1 at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in Larnaca on Monday night.

The Three Lions took an early lead through Shumaira Mheuka but were pegged back midway through the first half by a goal from Adrian Arnucio.

Mikey Moore’s fourth goal in three games restored England’s lead with a quarter of an hour to play, before Ethan Nwaneri put the game beyond all doubt in the final minutes. Spain’s Jesus Fortea was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere, Portugal qualified for the quarter finals as group winners despite falling to a first defeat of the tournament against France at Larnaca’s Ammochostos Stadium.

France initially took the lead through Enzo Sternal after 36 minutes, but a quickfire equaliser from Afonso Patrao ensured the sides went in for half time level.

A second late winner in as many games for Enzo Molebe was enough to give France all three points, but was not enough to see them leapfrog England, who had a superior goal difference, in the Group D table, and as such, they were eliminated.

Earlier, Italy came from behind to beat Sweden 2-1 at the Tasos Markou Stadium in Paralimni and maintain their perfect record in the tournament.

The Azzurri had already qualified as Group C winners on Friday but fell behind to a goal from Fred Bozicevic shortly before the hour mark. Quickfire goals from Cristian Cama and Francesco Camarda turned the tie around.

Sweden’s defeat allowed Poland to take second place in Group C and qualify for the quarter finals with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Slovakia.

Two goals from Michael Izunwanne and one each from Oskar Pietuszewski and Stanislaw Gieroba sent Poland on their way.

With the group stage now complete, the next fixtures will be the quarter finals, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Czech Republic will play Denmark in the first quarter final at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca on Wednesday, while Austria and Serbia will face off across town at the AEK Arena later the same day.

The following day, Italy will play England and Portugal will play Poland, with venues and kick-off times to be determined.

The semi finals will take place on Sunday, with the Czech Republic or Denmark to play either Italy or England and Austria or Serbia to play Portugal or Poland, and the final will take place at Limassol’s Alfamega Stadium on June 5.