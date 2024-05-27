Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos is in Brussels to attend a two-day EU foreign affairs council, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The EU ministers will discuss the latest developments in Venezuela, with a focus on elections in Venezuela and Georgia.

They will also discuss the Middle East and will engage in an informal exchange of views with the foreign affairs ministers Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The council meeting will be followed by the eighth Brussels conference with the theme “Supporting the future of Syria and the region.”

Kombos will hold further talks with his counterparts on the sidelines, the ministry’s announcement said.