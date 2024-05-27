The second part of the group exhibition Land[e]scapes opens this week in Nicosia, presented by Art Seen. Showcasing the work of 17 artists, the exhibition explores humans’ relationship with nature, geology, place and time under the curatorial direction of Maria Stathi.

Land[e]scapes features select artists whose creations awaken new realms of contemplation about landscape. They are Chris Akordalitis, Panayiotis Andreou, Serena Caulfield, Benjamin Deakin, Marina Genadieva, Andreas Kalli, Nicolas Kyrillou, Panayiotis Michael, Vicky Pericleous, Nicos Philippou & Marilena Zackheos, Amy Stephens, Korallia Stergides, Amikam Toren, Vassia A. Vanezi, Shaheer Zazai and Vasilis Zografos.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the concept of landscape as a multifaceted construct, embodying social, cultural, and environmental narratives. Landscape serves as a canvas upon which personal, political and societal attitudes are etched and reflected.

Various elements of landscape – vegetation, expanses of land, bodies of water, rock and mountain formations – manifest in diverse artistic mediums, serving as conduits for exploration into our relationship with nature and the formation of our identity.

Moreover, landscapes not only speak of nature but also bear the imprint of the artists and the cultural and historical contexts in which they were created. In contested territories or geographical areas that have witnessed conflict, war, colonialism, natural disasters, forced migrations or the effects of climatic change, the cultural and historical contexts are especially relevant in the reimagining of landscape.

In the exhibits on display, visitors will encounter environmental sensitivities, fascinations with geology, examinations of how war alters land, symbolic journeys to lost homelands, intercontinental travels, childhood memories, Edenic utopias, and mythological places. Each of these unique explorations of landscape unveils portals to both real and alternate realms.

A series of parallel events will take place throughout the exhibition, which ends on June 28. On June 12, a performance by Korallia Stergides will take place at Art Seen at 7.30pm while on June 26, a walk and talk will happen at 7.30pm with the artists and the curator of the exhibition. Lastly, a parallel art educational programme for children aged six to 10 will take place with the dates expected to be announced soon.

Group art exhibition. May 29-June 28. Art Seen, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 4pm-7pm or by appointment. Tel: 22-006624