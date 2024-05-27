Paphos police on motorised patrol on Monday arrested a man for burglary-related offences.

According to the police, officers spotted and stopped the man’s car for a check at dawn, after noticing the vehicle did not have a front licence plate.

Police identified the 43-year-old male driver and in a vehicle search which followed, found a knife, as well as various burglary tools, as a result of which he was arrested.

The 43-year-old underwent a preliminary drug test with a positive result, while further checks by police revealed that the car had been registered as out-of-circulation with no insurance, and the man’s driver’s license had been revoked.

Paphos CID and traffic police are furthering the investigation.