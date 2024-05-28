Accessible polling booths for wheelchair users are to be opened for the elections on June 9, the elections office announced on Tuesday.

It said details of wheelchair-bound voters have been secured in collaboration with the Cyprus Paraplegics’ Organisation (Opak), and that accessible booths will be available at all polling stations where wheelchair-bound Opak members will vote.

Those who use a wheelchair but are not members of Opak are urged to contact the interior ministry, either by calling 22 678486 or by emailing [email protected] to have an accessible polling booth installed at the polling station at which they will vote.

In the email, they should include their full name and identity card number.