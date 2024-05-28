Eight small buses equipped with passenger seats and wheelchair spaces were delivered to special schools and welfare services in Cyprus on Tuesday.

The new buses “represent a holistic approach to social policy, aiming to provide safe and quality transportation services for children and adults with disabilities, as well as for the institutions that support them,” Deputy Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou said.

The recipients include Apostolos Loukas school in Limassol, Apostolos Varnavas in Liopetri, Evangelismos in Geri, and the Apostolos Pavlos centre for people with intellectual disabilities in Liopetri.

On top of that, buses have also been delivered to the education ministry and the deputy welfare ministry.

Evangelou also expressed gratitude to Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades for his ongoing support and commitment to policies and initiatives that benefit people with disabilities.

“Ensuring the right to mobility for everyone remains a key obligation under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” she said.

“These adapted and equipped buses meet this need, facilitating access to education, employment, independent living and social inclusion.”

Evangelou also said she is consulting with the disability movement to develop new, modern legislation that addresses all aspects of social integration and support, combining benefits and services.

The revised National Disability Strategy and Action Plan, valid until 2028, has been completed and will be presented to the Council of Ministers next week.

It includes 73 new actions and goals from eight ministries and four deputy ministries, divided into thematic pillars that follow the life of people with disabilities from birth to old age.