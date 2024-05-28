A study on the cultural heritage of Cyprus has been carried out by The Cyprus Institute and the Louvre Museum in Paris, the former said on Tuesday.

The collaboration “opens new horizons in the study and analysis of treasures of our cultural heritage,” an announcement said.

The two organisations worked on the development of innovative methods and technologies for the interdisciplinary analysis of works of art and archaeological objects.

This included the development of original laboratory infrastructure for X-ray fluorescence analysis scanner with the combination of multispectral photography with the support of Dr Andreas Pittas.

The systematic application of this method captures unknown details and data that reveal secrets, record the state of conservation and enrich knowledge about the monuments and treasures of the past, the institute said.

“This original infrastructure was designed and constructed in the laboratories of the Cyprus Institute, with the aim studying the monuments and treasures of the cultural heritage of Cyprus and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East,” it added.