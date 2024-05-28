The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Tuesday announced an extension for the application deadline for a sponsorship programme under the code of ‘sponsorships-event-0524’.

The new deadline for submissions is June 3, 2024, and it applies to events scheduled to take place during the first implementation period from June 16, 2024, to December 16, 2024.

This call for proposals aims to support organisations that host high-quality, impactful events focusing on promoting research, technological development, innovation, and the development of digital and STEM skills among the general public.

The call is divided into two periods. The total budget allocated is €260,000, which is distributed across different types of events.

Large-scale events can receive up to €40,000 in funding, medium-scale events can receive up to €10,000, and medium-scale events focused on acquiring digital skills can also receive up to €10,000.

The first implementation period runs from June 16, 2024, to December 16, 2024, with the deadline for applications on June 3, 2024.

The second implementation period is from December 17, 2024, to June 15, 2025, with applications due by November 8, 2024.

The call for proposals for the 2024 sponsorships programme can be found on the RIF website. For further information, interested parties can contact the RIF Partner Service Centre at 22205000 or via email at [email protected].