Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka shone brightly on a cold, rainy day at the French Open on Tuesday as they moved into the second round with dominant victories but spectators at Roland Garros were largely starved of action with a long evening looming.

With the weather preventing any chance of play on the outer courts before 4 p.m. local time, the proceedings were limited to the two main showcourts – Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen – both of which have retractable roofs.

Twice runner-up Ruud swept aside Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a renewed bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris after disappointments in the previous two years.

High on confidence following his Geneva triumph, the world number seven produced a masterclass in serving as he raced past his unheralded opponent in under two hours.

“This is one of the biggest tournaments for me and everyone every year. One of my highlights. I’m always looking forward to it. The last two years have given me so much here,” Ruud said.

“I hope I can make it another good year.”

Sabalenka was equally quick as last year’s semi-finalist, who is eyeing a second major of the season after her successful Australian Open defence in January, mowed down Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in 68 minutes 6-1 6-2.

“I’m super happy to be back on this special court. Super to see all of you today supporting us. It was a great atmosphere,” Sabalenka said.

“I know you guys didn’t have a choice, it’s raining outside so you had to be on this court but anyway, thank you so much.”

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overcame an early wobble to glide past Belgian Greet Minnen 6-2 6-3 earlier in the day, showing no signs of the illness that had hampered her preparations for the year’s second major.

The third straight rain-hit day of the tournament began with a big outpouring of love for Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, as one of the ever-present players at Grand Slams in the last two decades bid adieu after her opening loss to seventh seed Zheng Qinwen.

The holder of the Open era women’s record for consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances with 69, Cornet had previously said she would retire after the tournament.

Australian Alex De Minaur thumped Alex Michelsen, Petra Martic overcame Kristina Mladenovic and Arantxa Rus stunned three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the few matches that were completed on the outside courts.

With typically British weather descending on Roland Garros, the nation’s last two hopes in the singles draws – Dan Evans and Katie Boulter – will hope to extend their stays but face tough tests against Holger Rune and Paula Badosa.

Top seed Novak Djokovic begins his title defence and quest for a 25th Grand Slam crown against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the evening but the Serbian’s top priority could well be to arrest a worrying run of form that has denied him any rhythm.