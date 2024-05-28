Scattered rains are expected on Tuesday initially in the west and north and later in the mountains and the interior. Light dust will also continue to be present. Temperatures will rise to 29C in the interior, 28C in the south-east, and on the east and north coasts, 26C on the remaining coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and on the south coast strong in the afternoon, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will see temporarily increased low clouds, mainly in the west and north, and later inland and in the east, light fog is expected. Temperatures will drop to 16C inland, 17C on the coast, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly to north-easterly and abate to 2 to 3 Beaufort and the sea will calm.

The presence of dust is expected to continue through Wednesday. Over the next two days showers are expected in the mountains and in the interior. On Friday, the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures rise slightly through Friday, to fluctuate close to average for the season.