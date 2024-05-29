The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) this week expressed its approval of the recent call by EU Member States for a comprehensive European Maritime Industrial Strategy aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of the maritime sector.

It should be noted that this call was formally adopted through an EU Council Conclusion on Friday, May 24.

In a statement, the chamber highlighted that the green and digital transition in shipping presents a significant opportunity for Europe to enhance its industrial capacity and strengthen the international competitiveness of the sector. This sector is vital for European food, energy, and supply chain security.

Furthermore, the Net-Zero Industry legislation, as reported by the NRC, has already recognised clean marine fuels as Net-Zero technologies, with a benchmark set for 40 per cent of their production to occur within the EU.

“European shipowners as well as the CSC look forward to working with the EU to develop a policy that will enhance international competitiveness and ensure the continued contribution of the shipping sector to the security of Europe,” the chamber concluded in its statement.