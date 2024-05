In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus can be considered as Qatar’s “ambassador in Brussels”.

Meanwhile, Makarios hospital paediatric department director Avraam Elias urged people to get their children vaccinated amid a rise in measles cases in Europe.

Elsewhere, Cyprus ranked in first place in Europe in terms of the quality of its bathing waters in 2023.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.