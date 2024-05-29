Deputy Shipping Deputy Minister, Marina Hadjimanolis, will depart on Wednesday for Denmark to attend a two-day European Maritime Day (EMD) 2024 Conference, being held in Svendborg, Denmark.

The deputy minister will meet with Mayor of Svendborg Bo Hansen, as well as with Director-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE), Charlina Vitcheva, with whom she will discuss various practical issues related to the host country’s obligations for the organisation of the EMD.

During her stay, Hadjimanolis will visit shipyards and maritime and international training centers.

Limassol is set to host the upcoming EMD for 2026, following a decision of the European Commission, with events planned in all the coastal cities of Cyprus. The hosting EMD coincides with the presidency of the council of the EU hosted by the Republic of Cyprus in the first half of 2026.

This event which attracts interest from all EU member states, from the academic and research community, companies and stakeholders in the maritime and blue economy sectors, and NGOs is expected to bring multiple benefits for Cyprus, including a large number of visitors participating in workshops that will take place. It is also seen as an opportunity to promote Cyprus as a maritime center and an attractive tourist destination.