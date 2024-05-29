A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after a severe road collision with a truck in Larnaca on Wednesday morning.

According to a police statement, the truck driver, a Larnaca resident, reached the traffic lights at Charilaou Trikoupi street coming from the Kalo Chorio roundabout and indicated his intention to turn right into the side street.

Once the truck began to turn, the motorcyclist, under circumstances being investigated by the police, collided with the rear left side of the vehicle.

The 30-year-old sustained severe injuries and was initially taken by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia, where he remains intubated.

According to the doctors, his condition is extremely critical. Investigations are still ongoing.