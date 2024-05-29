The trial of Turkish Cypriot journalist Ali Kismir, who faces up to 10 years in jail was postponed once again on Wednesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot press reports, the case has been adjourned until September 27.

Kismir stands accused of “insulting” the Turkish Cypriot armed forces after he likened the north’s security forces headquarters to a brothel in his writings in 2020.

He made the comparison after it had allegedly been visited by representatives of Ersin Tatar in the run-up to that October’s Turkish Cypriot leadership election.

The trial had initially been scheduled to begin on October 6 last year, but has been adjourned multiple times.

Kismir’s case was mentioned in the latest US country report on Cyprus which raised serious concerns over media freedom.