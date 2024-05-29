If you feel like taking part in a creative activity this week in the capital, two local artists have just the event for you. Nefeles Visual Arts & Art Therapy Studio, run by Lenia Georgiou, is hosting an artsy workshop this Friday at its venue, led by artist Chloe Finn. The Introductory Urban Sketching workshop will take a limited number of participants through an on-location observational sketching session.

Friday’s workshop will run for three hours (6-9pm) and will be a hands-on event. Focusing on being present and giving demonstrations and sketching techniques, the group will head outdoors, to capture the impression of their surroundings. The participants will spend time sketching and final pieces will be displayed in a small exhibition, accompanied by a glass of wine at Nefeles Visual Arts & Art Therapy Studio. All materials will be provided by the artist so those interested in joining simply have to make a reservation ([email protected] or 96 586535, 96 310833) and just show up.

The workshop is part of the Nefeles Meet the Artists programme which invites artists every month from different applied arts in the fields of painting, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, graphic arts, textile design, video art and more. This month’s artist, Chloe Finn, focuses on urban sketching. Her works are on-location illustrations, from real places she comes across in her travels, cities she visits and houses and interiors that inspire her.

Her passion for capturing landscapes led her to collaborate with various groups, environmental and cultural organisations, creating images, graphics, fabric designs and illustrating children’s books. She has been living and working in Cyprus, dealing with artist groups, workshops and social projects and this Friday she invites Nicosia audiences to try urban sketching for themselves.

Urban Sketching Workshop

By Chloe Finn. May 31. Νefeles, Μetochiou 38Ε, Agios Andreas, Nicosia 6pm-9pm. €25 all materials included. Tel: 96-586535, 96-310833. [email protected]