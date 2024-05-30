ECCO, a pioneer in the creation of high-quality and innovative footwear, recently organised a spectacular fashion show at its store in Engomi, Nicosia, showcasing the new Spring/Summer 2024 collections. The collections exemplified how ECCO merges luxury with functionality, offering pieces that are both stylish and comfortable. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the innovative BIOM 2.2 technology, which was incorporated into exceptionally-designed footwear.

Additionally, ECCO OFFROAD was presented, a modern take on the hiking sandal, suitable for both on-trail and off-trail use. Lightweight and supportive, the OFFROAD combines the superior comfort ECCO is known for with stylish flourishes that offer a fresh feel for today.

The show also focused on the introduction of the new COZMO PLATFORM collection, presenting a fresh approach to platform sandals, combining modern aesthetics with ECCO’s unparalleled comfort. These designs are notable for their modern lines and avant-garde details, offering an alternative option for both formal and casual occasions.

ECCO’s commitment to offering environmentally-friendly pieces is a significant part of its philosophy. High-quality, recyclable and eco-friendly materials form the basis of each new model, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable fashion.