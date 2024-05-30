By Rebekah Gregoriades

The #Women4Mediterranean conference will open on Thursday in Nicosia to discuss the financial strengthening of women, gender equality, climate change, violence against women, and media issues.

The conference serves as a platform to discuss and approve the 2024-2025 roadmap, a strategic initiative aiming at implementing the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) ministerial declaration for enhancing the role of women in society.

The conference is organised by the UfM and the gender equality commissioner’s office, with delegates including ministers, government officials, and members of organisations.

UfM general secretary Naser Kamel, Interior Minister Constantinos Kombos and gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou will be addressing the opening.