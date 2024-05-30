President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday said he was “saddened” by commentary regarding his attendance of a European competition football final in Athens a day earlier.

He was being asked about comments critical of his presence at Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final between Greece’s Olympiacos and Italian club Fiorentina. Olympiacos won 1-0.

“At my own expense I traveled to Athens with my daughter to watch the game. We stayed at a hotel there, again at my own personal expense,” Christodoulides said.

“And why do I say this? Because it really saddens me that some people are making certain references. Whereas I do understand the political climate, the party scene, and that we are headed to elections, let us not lower the bar when it comes to personal matters.”

The president added that criticism is welcome, but “let us not trample on everything.”