On Saturday, June 1, marked as International Children’s Day, a new and exciting project by the Punin Group will open its doors in Limassol – Toy Confectionery by Punin.

Toy Confectionery by Punin is a place that both adults and children can enjoy, featuring a special play and development area for the youngest visitors.

In addition to signature desserts and pastries, Toy Confectionery by Punin will offer delicious coffee and fresh bread to suit every taste.

At the grand opening guests will enjoy a gaming area, an illusion show, creative workshops, a bright musical performance and a special lottery with amazing prizes from the Punin Group.

Delicious sweet treats have been prepared for younger guests, while adults can look forward to refreshing sparkling wine and drinks from Punin Wine.

The event starts at 2pm at Limassol Del Mar.