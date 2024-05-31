What did you have for breakfast?

Buckets of coffee unfortunately

Describe your perfect day

It begins and ends with good friends and good food

Best book ever read?

I love autobiographies so nothing deep here, but Best Seat in the House by Jerry Shirley is wonderfully written and really stood out.

Best childhood memory?

Not having a phone as an arm extension.

What is always in your fridge?

Green Tabasco, and (almost always expired) feta

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Tamikrest, and a whole lot of Pantelis Thalassinos because the baby loves it!

What’s your spirit animal?

Cats, because I aspire to be as nonchalant as they are

What are you most proud of?

Being able to make a living solely out of music, and being able to stand in a male-dominated field.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

In Into The Wild before McAndless died he wrote down the words Happiness only real when shared. It resonated then and it still holds true today.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My grandmother Nefeli, who was a complete badass and who I lost too young to ask the more serious questions

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Waaay too many concerts to list here!

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to protect my child from social media, and the possibility that one day we might have to leave our home behind because of climate change.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

It gets better in so many ways!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Lying (and bad hygiene)

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Probably waste time losing my mind over all the things I won’t have time to do, and then have a nice meal in defeat.