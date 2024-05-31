In today’s episode, the government’s decision to allow branches of foreign universities to operate in Cyprus could be a “game changer” for the island’s tertiary education sector, officials said.

Meanwhile, Qatar has shown an interest in taking on the running of the Larnaca port.

Elsewhere, British newspaper the Independent claimed a total of 50 British politicians have penned a letter to the country’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, urging him to allow direct flights between the United Kingdom and the north of Cyprus.

