A diversion has been put in place near the Ayios Dhometios crossing point in the north as the first roundabout after the crossing point will be closed for roadworks on Saturday and Sunday.

Instead of driving to the first roundabout, drivers crossing to the north at Ayios Dhometios will turn left after the crossing point onto Mehmet Ahmet Kucuk Street, past the Gesfi bureau de change.

They will then turn right at the end of the road onto Mustafa Arif Street, and then right again onto Ismail Sadikoglu Road, before emerging onto Kemal Shemiler Road with the Zephyr café on their left and the Guvenir Eye Hospital opposite them.

From there, routes to Morphou, Kyrenia, and Famagusta will be accessible through the usual road, while central northern Nicosia will be accessible via Kioneli.