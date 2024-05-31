A Greek Cypriot man appeared in court in the north on Friday for his part in a case involving third country nationals allegedly travelling to and from the north using fake passports.

Police representative Dogcan Kirgec explained in court that the man was arrested after attempting leave the north via the Ayios Dhometios crossing point on Thursday alongside a passenger, a Russian national.

However, alongside his own Republic of Cyprus identity card, he presented an Azerbaijani passport to the Turkish Cypriot police, saying it belonged to his passenger.

Kirgec said the police understood upon receiving the passport that it was counterfeit and proceeded to pull the car over.

However, he said, the passenger then got out of the car via the back door and ran off, re-entering the north via the military base located directly to the north of the crossing point.

The Greek Cypriot man was questioned by the police and explained that he had driven into the north with the sole intention of buying petrol but was on his way approached by a car while on the forecourt.

He said the car’s driver offered him $100 (€92) to take his brother to the Republic, and that he accepted the money and took the man with him. As a result, the police seized $100 in cash they found on his person.

Having examined CCTV footage, police then determined that the vehicle which had approached the Greek Cypriot man on the petrol station forecourt was a hire car, and after a search, found it in Trikomo.

Both brothers were in the car when it was pulled over, and both were arrested as a result.

Kirgec said the police’s investigation into the matter is still in its initial phase, and as a result requested that all three suspects be remanded in custody for three days. Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgec acquiesced.