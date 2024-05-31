The mayors of Nicosia and Strovolos inaugurated the first ‘Library of Things’ in the old town on Friday.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and Strovols Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous inaugurated the library at its location on Liasidou Street in Nicosia.

As stated in an announcement by the Strovolos municipality, the item lending library and the online platform for lending items has been in operation since December 2023 and is operated voluntarily by KyklOIKOdromio, with the support of the municipality and the items lent generally include DIY tools, garden machinery, kitchen appliances, camping equipment, event equipment and generally useful household items.

The municipality said that the lending library is one of the actions of the innovative circular economy operational proposal made by KyklOIKOdromio and was award an EU prize.

The municipality added the initiative encourages sharing and sustainability by providing access to a wide range of items that people may only need occasionally and aims to reduce consumption, promote collaborative consumption and build a sense of community.