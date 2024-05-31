The federation of patients’ associations (Osak) on Friday reiterated its unwavering commitment to advocate for the inalienable rights of patients to health, maintaining a firm stance against any compromises or regressions.

This was the key message conveyed during the annual general assembly on Wednesday, which saw 60 representatives from 33 member organisations come together.

In a statement on Friday, the federation outlined its key priorities. Among others these include addressing and correcting the current distortions within the national health scheme (Gesy), achieving genuine autonomy for public hospitals, pushing forward long-pending healthcare bills, enhancing the quality of health services, and implementing personalised patient management strategies.

During his accountability report, Osak President Charalambos Papadopoulos presented the federation’s role and actions planned for the 2023-2024 period. He emphasised the ongoing efforts and strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing the health sector’s foundations.

The assembly proceeded with the presentation and subsequent approval of Osak’s financial accounts, followed by a discussion and approval of various strategic decisions.

Concluding the general assembly, participants submitted suggestions on various major health issues. This constructive discussion, the statement said, aimed to ensure that the federation’s actions align with the urgent needs and priorities of the patient community.

A unified commitment emerged from these discussions: Osak “will continue to advocate for the inalienable rights of patients to health, without accepting compromises or regressions”.

The announcement further clarified that the national health scheme is now an established reality. Those who are unable to meet the demands and challenges of the times, and those who persist in resisting progress and modernisation in the public health sector, will find themselves confronting a unified and organised patient community. In this context, the goals of all participants in the organised patients’ movement are aligned by necessity.