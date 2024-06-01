Hundreds of people attended Nicosia’s pride parade on Saturday, marking 10 years since it was held for the first time.

Waving the signature rainbow flag were also diplomats taking part under the Diplomats for Equality banner.

Photos: Christos Theodorides

“We need to continue the great work we have achieved to-date and keep pushing towards LGBTQI+ equity on the island,” Accept LGBTI Cyprus said.

“We need to remind Cypriot society and decisionmakers that we are here and we are still actively demanding respect and full integration for each and every Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Queer non-binary and non-conforming member of our colourful community.”

The event unfolded at Nicosia’s municipal garden, beginning in the afternoon with speeches before a march around the centre of the city took revellers back to the same location for celebrations.