Akel and Disy will fight out the MEP elections with them currently neck-and-neck, according to the latest CyBC poll, which shows Elam edging out Diko.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,200 people carried out by CMRC-Cypronetwork Ltd between May 22 – 28.

They reveal Disy garnering 22.5 per cent of votes, with Akel trailing closely behind at 21.5 per cent.

With the difference between them being marginal, the poll highlighted that in third place, Elam appears to get 11 per cent of votes, which would secure it a seat in the European parliament.

Diko gathers 9.5 per cent of votes, according to the findings.

Independent candidate Fidias Panayiotou, who has shown remarkable success in other polls, was put on a par with Edek and the Green party with three per cent of the vote.

Volt Cyprus lags closely behind with two per cent, while the Animal Party and Depa have 1.5 per cent each.

A total of 87 per cent of pollsters said they would certainly or probably vote, while 11 per cent said they would probably not.

As to the question of who might get the coveted MEP seats, CyBC’s poll showed Disy and Akel would get two each, with Elam and Diko getting one.

For Disy, the ‘dynamic duo’ appear to be incumbent MEP Loucas Fourlas, with former Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela taking the other spot.

Where Akel is concerned, incumbent Giorgos Georgiou looks set to retain his seat with the fight for the other expected to unfold between Anna Theologou and current MEP Niyazi Kızılyürek. The survey, however, did not include Turkish Cypriot voters.

Diko’s one forecast seat sees existing MEP Costas Mavrides back in position, though the survey showed Katerina Christofidou trailing closely behind.

Elam’s potential seat could be claimed by Geadis Geadi or Marios Pelekanos, the poll revealed.

The growing popularity of Elam has been attributed to Cyprus’ fragmented political landscape and how the far-right party has managed to capitalise on the migration crisis.