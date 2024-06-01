Temperatures are predicted to raise well above normal next week, set to reach 40C, the Met Office said on Saturday.

An officer said on Monday and Tuesday Nicosia will see the mercury surpass 40C, while weather portal Kitasweather said it will remain at 40C or above until Friday.

It said a heatwave will see temperatures reaching 42C in the interior of the island and 36C at the coast.

With the temperature going up, Saturday will see mild dust and winds.

On Sunday, the temperature will start to climb, reaching 36C inland, 32 on the south and east coasts, 30C on the west and north coast and 29C in the mountains.

The temperature is expected to gradually increase starting next week, higher than average.