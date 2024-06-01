A drug squad officer has been found guilty of causing a road death at Larnaca district court, it emerged on Saturday.

The 39-year-old policeman’s defence is expected to plead mitigating circumstances before sentencing at a court appearance on June 13.

The accident took place on January 16, 2022 at Ayia Anna village, and led to the death of 70-year-old Alain Merhege, a French national who was a permanent resident in Cyprus.

Merhege had been out walking his dog with his wife and daughter.

The drug squad officer was driving with a service vehicle and hit Merhege as he was crossing the road.

Merhege’s wife and daughter witnessed the incident and told court the officer had been speeding.

The 70-year-old was taken to hospital seriously injured but died a few days later.

The police officer was found guilty on the count of causing death by a reckless act, which carries up to four years in jail.

According to reports, police officers who testified before the court had suggested the 39-year-old only face charges for reckless driving – stripping the charges of causing a road death.

Court rejected this and found the 39-year-old’s testimony as lacking any credibility.