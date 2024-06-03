A recent Eurobarometer survey conducted for the European Commission reveals that 93 per cent of Cypriots support a more active EU role in preparedness efforts for future crises. This is the highest percentage among EU member states and significantly exceeds the EU average of 82 per cent.

Additionally, 92 per cent of Cypriots – compared to 79 per cent in the EU – agree that the EU should play a more active role in providing information and guidance to people, supplementing national efforts.

The survey also indicates that Cypriots expect the EU’s response to be effective in the event of pandemics or natural disasters, though they have lower expectations regarding violent conflicts. This trend is consistent across all member states.

When asked if the EU should be more involved in crisis preparedness through actions such as raising awareness and organising training and crisis simulation exercises, 50 per cent of Cypriots said they totally agree, and 43 per cent said they tend to agree. The corresponding EU averages were 28 per cent and 53 per cent, with the lowest figures recorded in Austria (23 per cent and 48 per cent).

Regarding the EU’s role in providing information and guidance during major crises, 54 per cent of Cypriots totally agree, and 38 per cent tend to agree.

Responses varied significantly concerning how effective Cypriots believe the EU would be in different crisis scenarios.

For natural disasters like floods, wildfires, and earthquakes, 13 per cent of Cypriots believe the EU would be very effective, and 56 per cent think it would be rather effective. Comparatively, 21 per cent said it would be rather ineffective, 6 per cent ineffective, and 4 per cent didn’t know. The EU averages were similar, with 68 per cent positive.

In managing health emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic, Cyprus showed higher confidence, with 16 per cent stating the EU would be very effective and 51 per cent rather effective, ranking 7th out of 27 member states. The EU averages were 12 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

When dealing with violent conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Cyprus had the third-lowest confidence among member states. Only 4 per cent of Cypriots felt the EU would be very effective, and 33 per cent said it would be rather effective. This is compared to 41 per cent who thought it would be rather ineffective, 18 per cent ineffective, and 4 per cent who didn’t know. The EU averages were slightly higher at 48 per cent positive.