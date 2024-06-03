Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou on Monday underlined the ministry’s commitment “to the development of all forms of art and the support of professionals in their respective fields” during her address at the presentation of the book ‘Aspelia Naturalis’ by Silvio Augusto Rusmigo. The event took place at the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia.

“The deputy ministry of culture encourages every effort that promotes culture through all forms of art, recognising the significant role it can play in progress, development, and the shaping of society’s cultural education,” Kassianidou said.

She further outlined that another key role of the ministry is the preservation and promotion of Cyprus’ rich cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible.

Kassianidou praised the book ‘Aspelia Naturalis’, noting that “it significantly contributes to showcasing Cyprus’ cultural product and natural wealth, supporting the ministry’s objectives.”

“The book is a remarkable achievement resulting from 15 years of exploration and photographic depiction of Cyprus’ unique landscapes and monuments,” she said.

She also referenced the ancient Roman author Pliny the Elder, who mentioned in his book ‘Naturalis Historia’ that ‘Aspelia’ was one of the ancient names of Cyprus.