For over 20 years, Google has been collaborating with publishers and journalists to promote a healthy, independent and diverse news ecosystem. Through its partnerships with news organisations, it says it has heard from publishers in Cyprus and across Europe who are looking for new channels to connect with people and engage audiences online.

Last Friday Google News Showcase launched, a curated online news experience and licensing programme, in Cyprus. Cyprus Mail, Dias Group, Digital Tree, MC Media, Phileleftheros Media Group, Politis and SPP Media are among the media partners who have signed on to Google News Showcase in Cyprus.

Participating publishers in Cyprus will create News Showcase panels, which provide more ways for readers to engage with the news and direct them to full articles on news publications’ websites. These panels enable publishers to deepen their relationships with readers and give them more direct control of presentation and branding. News Showcase panels from partners in Cyprus have begun rolling out on Google News and Discover on Android and iOS.

Globally, Google has signed News Showcase deals with over 2,700 publications. The product is live in 26 countries, including the United States, France, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Romania and Slovenia.

In addition to the launch of News Showcase in Cyprus, Google is also offering journalists training focused on new techniques for fighting misinformation online.

“We look forward to continuing our work with news publishers and journalists in Cyprus and around the world, to help them advance their digital transformation and connect with more readers,” Google head of news partnerships Southern Europe Riccardo Terzi said.