Customs officers confiscated a large quantity of cigarettes in a car on Monday morning at a crossing point in Nicosia.

A driver was attempting to bring the untaxed products through the Ayios Dhometios crossing point, aiming to smuggle them into the Republic and eventually the United Kingdom.

Officers uncovered 28 boxes, each containing 200 cigarettes, in a piece of luggage in the car.

The person was arrested and fined €1,755 as part of an out-of-court settlement. He has since been released.